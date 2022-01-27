Funding in Tillamook County and Across the State Will Increase Access to Health Care, Education and Public Safety for the People Who Call Rural Communities Home
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 – PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh today announced that USDA is investing $1 billion to build and improve critical community facilities in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Guam. This infrastructure funding will increase access to health care, education and public safety while spurring community development and building sound infrastructure for people living in rural communities.
“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority,” Bronaugh said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”
Bronaugh highlighted 737 projects that USDA is making in five programs that will fund essential community services to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before. These programs include Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants, Community Facilities Loan Guarantees, Community Facilities Technical Assistance Training Grants, Community Facilities Disaster Grants, and Economic Impact Initiative Grants. The projects will finance emergency response vehicles and equipment; build or improve hospitals and clinics and help fund other essential community facilities. Bronaugh underscored the critical role that Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama, Vice Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, had in fighting for additional funding for the Community Facilities Direct Loans, which made many of these investments in critical rural infrastructure possible.
For example:
- In Oregon, the Kiawanda Community Center will use a $57,500 Economic Impact Initiative Grant to repair and expand facilities and to increase accessibility. Originally built to serve as a senior center, use of the building has expanded over time to meet the growing needs of the surrounding community. The center now serves the entire local population, offering space for events, classes and community activities. These repairs will benefit 1,035 rural people.
- Economic Impact Initiative Grants like the one issued to the Kiawanda Community Center provide funding to assist in the development of essential community facilities in rural communities facing extreme economic and employment challenges.
- In fiscal year 2021, USDA Rural Development invested $680 million in grants, loans, and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development and essential services such as housing; health care; first responder services and equipment; and water, electric and communications infrastructure.
