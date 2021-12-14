Stephen Taylor, author of “Your Cat Won’t Do That!” had an interview with Pet Life Radio podcast “Cattitude” that was recently posted on the website https://www.petliferadio.com/catep157.html
You can also find the podcast through most popular podcast sources by searching for Cattitude.
Taylor has also posted the first piece of bonus material on the Your Cat Won’t Do That! website, an extra chapter on “Why Do I Need a Cat-sitter?” You can find a link on the website at yourcatwontdothat.com
Taylor said further bonus material will be posted in the future now that the holiday slowdown period has arrived.
Taylor, a Bay City resident, published “Your Cat Won’t Do That!: Observations and Advice for Cat Companions from a Longtime Cat-Sitter” in August. The book provides guidance on best practices for leaving your cat with a sitter, as well as offering words of wisdom on cat care. The book grew out of Taylor’s experience working as a cat-sitter in California for 10 years.
