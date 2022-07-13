July 15 at 7pm, Hope Montgomery with the Invasive Species will open for Adventureland, a band of good-natured indie rock coming all the way from Little Rock, Arkansas. Their music has been described as lush, bright, and melody-centered, moving freely between emotional highs and lows. Tickets are $20 in advance by reservation at baycityartscenter@gmail.com, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 7pm.
July 23 & 24, 10am-2pm get creative with our Screen Printing Workshop! Two instructors on hand for the weekend and endless possibilities. All materials are supplied including inks, equipment, and paper. If you’d like to try printing on clothing, bring your own. There are No COVID protocols in effect at this time. Attendance both days and pre-registration required. Register by texting 731-592-1737 (Hope) or emailing hope.montgomery04@gmail.com.
July 30, 9am-4pm we have our sought after Batik Workshop. Registration is currently full, but continue checking our emails and website for upcoming Batik opportunities, and be sure to register early.
As always, on the first Friday of the month on August 5, 5pm-7pm, we will hold a Gallery Reception for the BCAC Artist of the Month. This monthly event is free and open to the public. Be sure to read our upcoming newsletter for more information on the featured artists- this will be a night you don’t want to miss!
On August 6 at 7pm, come join us for the award-winning musical, The Last Five Years, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown. This 5 year love story is told by Jamie, a thriving novelist who begins at the beginning of the relationship, and Cathy, a struggling actress who tells the story from the end of the marriage back to their first date. “Jamie” is played by Quentin Fettig, a recent graduate from NYU with a Masters in Musical Theater, and “Cathy” is played by local performer and professional vocalist, Dana Reynolds. Brandon Lucas from Lincoln City is the pianist. Tickets are $20 in advance by reservation at baycityartscenter@gmail.com or visiting one of the listed sponsors, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 7pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.