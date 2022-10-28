The Oregon Coast Children's Theatre and Center for the Arts will be exhibiting- "Art of the Mask" at the Fairview Grange on 3rd street and Fairview Road down from the Tillamook County Fairgrounds October 29th, 30th, and 31st.
The exhibit will be open from 11-5 each day and is free. On exhibit are images of masks created by students in both Lincoln & Tillamook County. Also on display are masks for previous theatre performances & private collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.