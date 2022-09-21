Mask Exhibit Image

First part of family workshops will be held in Tillamook at the Fairview Grange Cultural Center.  1st- "Art of the Mask".  The exhibition will be held 1st in Tillamook October 29th,30th, & 31st. 

This is both an exhibit & contest for youth K-18.  Tillamook workshops will be held at the Grange September 26th, October 10th, 17th, & 24th from 4-6p.m.  We have already held one Lincoln County workshop, but a second will be run Saturday October 15th from 1-4p.m. at the Toledo Public Library. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.