First part of family workshops will be held in Tillamook at the Fairview Grange Cultural Center. 1st- "Art of the Mask". The exhibition will be held 1st in Tillamook October 29th,30th, & 31st.
This is both an exhibit & contest for youth K-18. Tillamook workshops will be held at the Grange September 26th, October 10th, 17th, & 24th from 4-6p.m. We have already held one Lincoln County workshop, but a second will be run Saturday October 15th from 1-4p.m. at the Toledo Public Library.
Students in both Lincoln County and Tillamook County are able to enter the mask exhibit. Students K-5th grade are eligible for random prizes. 6th Grade through 12th are eligible for random prizes of art supplies and cash prizes as well.
Contest is designed to inspire theatrical design, & artistic design. Students who can not attend the workshops but would like to enter the contest should contact Mr. Adrian via email, or phone or text at 503-801-0603.
They can reserve a paper mask kit, and decorate it at home. Subject to availability. (Please call for info) At the Tillamook workshops Sept 26, Oct- 10th,17th & 24th we are also holding free family workshops for locals to build "Ofrendas" for our "Day of the Dead" celebration on November 1st & 2nd. We have space for about 10 family ofrendas and will also have a large community ofrenda.
"Day of the Dead" is a cultural celebration celebrating the lives of our loved ones who have passed and is celebrated all over the world. This will be the 1st year the event will be held by OCCT/OCCCA.
Nov 1st is a family day for set up, and Nov 2nd will be the event from 6-8:30 with food, music, children's activities and educational exhibits. To volunteer, participate, or for info contact Mr. Lawrence Adrian at (occt.youthartprograms@gmail.com) or phone or text to 503-801-0603. Oregon Coast Children's Theatre and Center for the Arts will celebrate 33 years of keeping alive the arts for our children on 1-1-2023.
