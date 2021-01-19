North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection and the Forest Waters Coalition have started the Forest Waters Watch Campaign to help people learn about their water, where it comes from, who owns the land in that watershed and how is that land managed, and what contaminants may be present in the water. Join us to advocate for best practices to ensure healthy water for us and the fish. The more people watching and shining a light, the better.
Please see below -- there are two training sessions coming up about tools and tips to monitor your drinking water and build grassroots campaigns to protect community water sources. If you know of anyone who may be interested, please pass this along. The dates for the training sessions are Wednesday, January 20, (coastal) and Wednesday, January 27, (inland). While the events are geared toward certain locations to help connect people with others nearby, the information is the same; so, if you have a conflicting date, you can attend either one.
What is the health status of coastal air and water? We need your help to find out.
Join us for training in building grassroots campaigns to challenge clear-cut logging of land that's a source for public drinking water.
The goal of these training sessions is to offer tools to assist Oregon communities in monitoring and defending their drinking water supplies, and to further chart a path for lasting reform of Oregon's weak logging laws.
Forest Waters Watch Training #1: for coastal communities, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20
Register at https://bit.ly/2M2aG30
Forest Waters Watch Training #2: for inland communities, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27
Register at https://bit.ly/2LLxwvS
Presenters will share their insights and experiences regarding the following:
* How to use the Oregon Dept. of Forestry's timber sale tracking system (FERNS) to monitor logging operations at the source of your drinking water.
* Tools and techniques for challenging destructive logging projects.
* Strategies for engaging with decision-makers.
* Effective approaches to growing grassroots power........and winning!
Speakers:
Nancy Webster—North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection
Teresa Bird—Kalmiopsis Audubon
Betsy Herbert—Watershed scientist
Dylan Plummer—Cascadia Wildlands
Please help spread the word about these training sessions.
North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection is a grassroots group working, through education and advocacy, for better protections of the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the forests that sustain us. healthywatershed.org www.facebook.com/NCCWATERSHEDPROTECTION
