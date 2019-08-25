Month of August: The BCAC welcomes Rhonda Wright as the August Artist of the Month. Artwork is available to view during regular BCAC events and on Tuesday and Friday from 11am – 1pm. Special viewing appointments may be scheduled at (503) 377-9620.
August 28th – 30th : Crafty Kidz Art Camp for ages 8 – 12 years; 10am – 2pm daily. Tuition is $30 for all three days, or $12 per individual day, scholarships are available for low income families. Participants will create a variety of art projects using multiple art mediums. Pre-registration is required. Please contact Leeauna in the BCAC office at (503) 377-9620 to secure your space.
December 7th : SAVE THE DATE!!! Join us for the Annual Lasagna-thon Fundraiser!!! The event will include all you can eat lasagna (vegetarian and gluten free options available), silent auction, live music, and fun for the whole family!!! More details to come soon! Also, don’t miss out on seeing all of the amazing artwork provided by you, our members as the December Artists of the Month. Now is the perfect time to start getting some pieces created for submission!
Ongoing Events:
3rd Sunday of the Month: Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie's famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Pancake Breakfast is every 3rd Sunday of the month from 8am - Noon.
Tuesdays Weekly: Join us for weekly Yoga at the Bay City Arts Center taught by Emily Fanjoy. Sessions are every Tuesday evening begin at 5:30pm. Classes are $10 per session or $8 per session for BCAC members. Drop ins welcome. This series is for beginner to intermediate levels to increase flexibility and strength. Next Session Series run June 18th – August 27th . If you have questions please contact Emily at (503) 333-4406.
Announcements:
Members Wanted: The Bay City Arts Center is kicking off our annual membership drive. Become a member now for a low annual rate of $50 for a family, $20 for an individual and only $10 for Students/seniors. Membership not only helps to support ongoing arts programs at the BCAC, but also gets you discounted admission to BCAC sponsored events, event updates via e-mail, annual meeting invite and much more! Join today by stopping into our office, attending an event, or signing up online.
Attention Artists: We are looking for interested individuals to participate in the BCAC Artist of the month program. Interested artists should contact Leeauna Perry in the BCAC office at (503) 377-9620. Selected artists will be featured for a month during the calendar year. This is a great way to get your art featured, and generate some art sales!!
Program Ideas: The Bay City Arts Center is expanding our Education & Outreach program, if you have suggestions for classes, or interest in teaching an art class, contact Leeauna at (503) 377-9620.
