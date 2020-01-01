January 3rd : The BCAC welcomes local artist Christine Wolf Teigen as the January Artist of the Month. Christine will display a variety of beautifully created acrylic masterpieces for the entire month of January. Join us for the opening reception from 5pm – 7pm. The event is free to the public, and light refreshments will be served. Artwork is available to view during regular BCAC events and on Tuesday and Friday from 11am – 1pm. Special viewing appointments may be scheduled at (503) 377-9620.
January 16th : The BCAC presents the Repair Café. This is a monthly community event every 3rd Thursday of the month from 6pm – 8pm comprised of community volunteers who repair, sew and give expert advice on items in need of fixing. NO Internal combustion engines. If you have questions, contact repairmook@gmail.com. There is no admission fee, all ages welcome.
January 18th – 20th : Join the BCAC for another “Discovery in Stone” workshop. The workshop will be from 9am - 4pm each day at the BCAC and is open to all ages and experience levels. The class is open house style instruction with teachers and experienced stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. The workshop is by donation.
January 19th : Looking for an amazing breakfast…..join us for all you can eat Pancake Breakfast from 8am - Noon! Adults $5, youth $4, discounts available to BCAC members. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends.
Ongoing Events
3rd Sunday of the Month: Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Pancake Breakfast is every 3rd Sunday of the month from 8am - Noon.
Tuesdays Weekly: Join us for weekly Yoga at the Bay City Arts Center taught by Emily Fanjoy. Sessions are every Tuesday evening begin at 5:30pm. Classes are $10 per session or $8 per session for BCAC members. Drop ins welcome. This series is for beginner to intermediate levels to increase flexibility and strength. If you have questions please contact Emily at (503) 333-4406.
Announcements:
Members Wanted: The Bay City Arts Center is kicking off our annual membership drive. Become a member now for a low annual rate of $50 for a family, $20 for an individual and only $10 for Students/seniors. Membership not only helps to support ongoing arts programs at the BCAC, but also gets you discounted admission to BCAC sponsored events, event updates via e-mail, annual meeting invite and much more! Join today by stopping into our office, attending an event, or signing up online.
Attention Artists: We are looking for interested individuals to participate in the BCAC Artist of the month program. Interested artists should contact Leeauna Perry in the BCAC office at (503) 377-9620. Selected artists will be featured for a month during the calendar year. This is a great way to get your art featured, and generate some art sales!!
Program Ideas: The Bay City Arts Center is expanding our Education & Outreach program, if you have suggestions for classes, or interest in teaching an art class, contact Leeauna at (503) 377-9620
