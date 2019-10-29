Please respond as soon as possible if you are able to help with any of the trips and what role you would like to do. We always need activity leaders but also need people to help set up and clean up. Also as a reminder if you do not feel comfortable to lead an activity you can always assist an activity leader until you do. As always for trips that take place over multiple days you do not have to commit to all the days, but whichever ones work for you.
7th Grade Salmonwatch Field Trip:
We are still looking for one more activity leader for Salmonwatch happening this coming Wednesday, October 30th at Loren’s Pond and Drift off the Trask up Chance Road. This is an all trip. We have a pebble count station open or we could trade another leader for the water quality station if there is a volunteer more comfortable with that. We also have an invasive species station open. You will have THS students as helpers with the activities. We have great pre-activity information and activity instructions for anyone interested. Please let me know as soon as possible.
3rd Grade Biomes Field Trip:
The 3rd Grade Biomes trip coming up November 13th through the 15th near the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery. We will need a minimum of 6 Community STEM Coaches each day. Topics that are covered during this trip include weather, soils, and local plant and animals.
6th Grade Wet Cells/Dry Cells/Electronics Activity:
The 6th grade activity wet cells, dry cells and electronics coming up November 18th through the 22nd and the 25th and 26th. This will take place at East Elementary in the classrooms.
8th Grade Rocket Engineering & Science Inquiry:
In the month of December we will be working with 8th grade students at Tillamook Junior High to design and make rockets that they will then launch at the culmination of our time together. This activity takes place in class over the first three weeks of December.
A huge thank you to all our science coach volunteers who were able to help out in October. For the 4th grade Geology and Energy we had Josh Blackburn, Chrissy Smith, Megan Deane McKenna, Bruce Cardin, Jim Young and Rob Russell. For 5th Grade Cells to Ecosystems we had Chrissy Smith, Bruce Cardin, Slade Sapora and High School students for the first day. Unfortunately, we had to cancel the next two days due to half of our big canopy frame being taken over night and having rain and high winds. We were able to go to East on that Friday and bring the field trip to the students and do four of the field trip activities. Thank you to Chrissy Smith and Alix Lee for jumping in at the last minute to make this work. Josh Blackburn an amazing job help us out both days last week for the 4th Grade rock cutting.
Thank you all again without you we could not make these trips and activities happen. I am looking forward to working with you more.
--
Amy Schmid
Natural Resources Coordinator
Tillamook School District #9
503-842-2566 ext 2240
