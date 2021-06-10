Who: Jeep® Brand of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA US LLC) and Jeep Jamboree USA
What: Jeep Jamboree USA presents the sixth Tillamook Jeep Jamboree, an annual off-road weekend of adventure that brings the outdoors, down-to-earth people, and their Jeep 4x4s together. Find Jeep enthusiasts, and the bold style and capabilities of the Jeep brand, in a unique setting outside of the traditional dealership.
Where: Tillamook County Fairgrounds
4603 East Third St
Tillamook, OR 97141
Map Link: https://tinyurl.com/jjusa-tillamook
When: Friday, June 11, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 12, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Why: Capture the action and speak with Jeep brand experts onsite. Jeep Jamboree USA off-road treks have a long-standing tradition dating back to 1953 when 4×4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors (original manufacturer of Jeep vehicles) created Jeep Jamborees and paved the way for the off-road tradition ever since.
Fun Facts:
· 92 percent of all Jeep Jamboree participants attend with a Jeep Wrangler
· The majority of Jeep Wranglers in attendance are modified (bigger tires, aftermarket bumpers, winches, etc.)
