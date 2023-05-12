As Springtime is a time of renewal and rejuvenation, it’s more than a little fitting that the Tillamook Air Museum has, in the past month, introduced two new compelling exhibits, the B-52 Stratofortress cockpit, and Boeing 727 cockpit!
Because of our strong commitment to designing, developing, and implementing world-class, hands-on, interactive exhibits, we have spent this past winter actively working to create family-friendly experiences for our visitors that both entertain AND educate. Gone are the passive, stoic exhibits of old. Today’s Air Museum staff is constantly reinventing what it means to be a museum and are enthusiastically pursuing new exhibits.
On Saturday, April 1st the Museum held the ribbon cutting for its B-52 Stratofortress cockpit. A veteran of both the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, the Museum’s B-52 opening featured special guests, Sherry Lowe, former Miss Bangor (Maine) of 1964, Bob Dehler, who once flew our B-52 during the Vietnam era, and Danny Schell, who once “crewed” our B-52.
Rounding out the ceremony was Oregon State Representative Cyrus Javadi & Tillamook County Commissioner Mary Faith-Bell, who were both on hand to show their support for their community at large and the Tillamook Air Museum. All told, the ceremony was a rousing success, with over 100 people in attendance!
To conclude the grand opening, Miss Bangor, (Sherry Lowe) cracked a bottle of Champagne over the nose of the airplane and declared, “I Christen thee, Osiris.” A fitting end to the beginning of what has been an exciting and well-received exhibit. Because of our shared commitment to increasing access to all of our exhibits here at the Tillamook Air Museum, visitors will be allowed inside the navigator stations below deck, and can then view the inside of the B-52’s cockpit via a set of external stairs that are positioned on the starboard side of the aircraft. If you have been out to the Museum to see this magnificent piece of history, you need to do so!
Our second exhibit that we are excited to share with you, is the cockpit from a Boeing 727! Delivered to Delta Airlines on November 5, 1973, this aircraft flew passengers for several years before being purchased and delivered to “People Express Airlines” on April 30, 1984. In 1987, when People Express Airlines merged with Continental Airlines, the airplane was repainted and reregistered. In late 1995, the 727 was sold to Vancouver, British Columbia based Orca Bay Airlines (now defunct).
Converted into a charter aircraft, our Boeing 727 would go on to fly the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, and the Vancouver Grizzlies’ NBA basketball team, before being officially retired from service in 2005, where the airplane’s nose was cut off of the aircraft, turning the cockpit into a museum exhibit. As with the B-52 exhibit mentioned previously, visitors WILL be allowed inside the airplane to test their skills as a pilot, allowing one privileged access to touch the skies (at least in their imaginations).
Currently the museum is still in winter hours Tuesday-Sunday 10am-4pm, but will be switching to summer hours June 1st, when the museum is open 7 days a week, 10am-6pm through September 30th.
We encourage you to come out and tour the museum and check out all our new exhibits! We are also excited to announce that the Friends of Tillamook Air Museum 501(c)3 will be holding an 80th Anniversary for historic Hangar B, happening at the museum all day August 19th, 2023. Follow the group’s Facebook page for more information and updates on this event “Tillamook’s Hangar B-80th Anniversary” https://www.facebook.com/TillamookHangarB80.
The event will include “Hangar Days” theme during regular museum hours, hosting a wide array of family friendly activities. During the evening the group will host a 1940’s U.S Navy themed dinner & auction, including live music from Portland’s Jump Town Big Band. For questions or more information you can reach out to the museum at info@tillamookair.com or call 503-842-1130. Don’t forget to like and follow us for updates and current museum events on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok @tillamookair!
