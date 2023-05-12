B-52G cockpit

 B-52G cockpit after restoration

 Contributed photo

As Springtime is a time of renewal and rejuvenation, it’s more than a little fitting that the Tillamook Air Museum has, in the past month, introduced two new compelling exhibits, the B-52 Stratofortress cockpit, and Boeing 727 cockpit!

Because of our strong commitment to designing, developing, and implementing world-class, hands-on, interactive exhibits, we have spent this past winter actively working to create family-friendly experiences for our visitors that both entertain AND educate. Gone are the passive, stoic exhibits of old. Today’s Air Museum staff is constantly reinventing what it means to be a museum and are enthusiastically pursuing new exhibits.

