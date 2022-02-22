The Tillamook School District #9 board of directors approved the resolution for local control with a vote of 4 to 1. Board members Kurt Mizee and LaDonna Coon reiterated this is not a demand for local control, but a return to local control. The sole “no” vote came from Kris Lachenmeier. It was agreed that the board will follow the local public health authority, a term defined in law, for masking and vaccine guidance and recommendations in the schools.
“This one is hard for me. I’m voting no because I feel there are enough people in the community that feel differently. The masks have caused division in our community and division in our schools. I vote no today because I know we will get there anyway,” Lachenmeier said.
The motion passed with loud applause from the crowd.
Alex Pulaski, of the Oregon School Board Association (OSBA) said, “The OSBA is a non-profit association that provides services to more than 1,400 school board members across the state. We serve large and small districts and urban and rural school boards. We typically do not comment on past and pending actions of local boards, and strongly support local control. We provide sample policies to boards, which they typically adapt to their needs.”
People were left with questions after the meeting. What does this document mean? The resolution does not direct the superintendent or district employees to willfully act out-of-compliance with current rules. What does advocating for parental choice regarding masking and vaccinating look like?
A spokesperson from the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) said, “Tillamook, like all districts, provided assurances that they would comply with all applicable federal and state statutes and regulations in order to receive the funds. ODE and OHA guidance advises local districts to partner with local public health authorities on all COVID-19 mitigation protocols. If the district was found to be out of compliance, it would not be eligible to receive federal funds that support operation under COVID-19.”
According to OSHA spokesperson Aaron Corvin, OROSHA has already received a complaint in mid-January about Tillamook School District #9. The complaint alleged a lack of facial covering use by several staff and students. The complaint remains active and in process. OSHA does not discuss the status or details of an open complaint.
“During the pandemic, Oregon OSHA has used both its enforcement and educational resources to help move employers into compliance with workplace health and safety standards. We expect employers to fulfill their obligations,” Corvin said.
Policy regarding Educational Equity tabled, again.
The board proposed amendments to “Policy JJB, Educational Equity” provided by Oregon School Board Association (OSBA). This topic has been discussed in the last few board meetings followed with community criticism. The majority of the Tillamook school board wants to strike out the second half of item number 2:
2. Raising the achievement of all students while narrowing the gap between the lowest and the highest performing students.
The edit strikes the idea of an achievement gap within the schools, denies that institutional barriers exist and deletes the promise to provide additional resources to students in need.Board members respectfully debated with each other regarding this change.
“Is there a reason why you don’t want to admit that we have an achievement gap? We have a high poverty level in Tillamook and I would like to keep working toward narrowing that performance gap,” said Lachenmeier. “I would encourage you to learn more about equity,” Lachenmeier added.
In response Mizee said, “The language means our district money will only go to support select students.” Mizee added, “My concern is that we go down that road so far that it affects the rest of the students. We don’t want to lower the bar, if we are so focused on the bottom we might not be able to focus on the top.”
The debate was followed by sighs, laughter, and concerned faces from the people in the crowd.
“It really says a lot about our district that we are even talking about this. Equity doesn’t always mean what you think it means; some students in our district don’t have Internet at home. There are obvious institutional barriers for our students,” Lachenmeier passionately said.
“You probably have some good intent but I think that the document should stay the same,” added Lachenmeier.
Board member Jesse Werner said, “We need to be careful because it creates victims of our students when we tell them they have a barrier that isn’t actually there. If our students have a victim mindset because we told them that, they won’t achieve their best.” LaDonna Coon agreed.
The board chair Matt Petty decided to table the changes until May to take time to reevaluate things and maybe give a voice to community members.
Alex Pulaski, communications director of the Oregon School Board Association (OSBA) said in response to the Tillamook school board’s proposed changes to this policy,
“The OSBA Board of Directors, made up of regional representatives from around the state, is dedicated to educational equity and erasing the achievement gap. Our organization’s core values recognize that every child, regardless of background, deserves an opportunity to succeed. We trust in locally elected school board members to provide the leadership their young people need.”
Firearms prohibited policy adopted without revisions.
In November 2021, the school board was presented with OSBA’s recommended firearms policy for consideration. Policy KGBB, Firearms Prohibited, was pulled from the Consent Agenda and provided to the Board as a separate action item in January, to allow for additional discussion and consideration prior to taking action.
At the meeting Policy KGBB Firearms Prohibited was voted upon with a vote of 5-0 the policy was adopted with no changes from the board at this time.
Appreciation stipend of $3500 will be given to Tillamook school district staff.
Tillamook Superintendent Curt Shelly proposed that the school board approve providing an Appreciation Stipend to licensed teachers and administrative staff in the amount of $3,500 or 5% for the 2021/22 school year. The board voted and approved the $3,500 stipend.
The District will provide an appreciation stipend to all licensed staff and administrators. The total stipend would be paid in two payments; one half of the total in May to include all currently employed licensed staff and administrators, and one half on June 30, 2022, for all licensed staff and administrators who will be returning in the 2022/23 school year. The total amount would be prorated for any staff member who began their contract after the start of the 2021/22 school year.
A total of $595,000 will be given to 170 teachers and administrators who have all gone above and beyond during these very challenging couple of years.
