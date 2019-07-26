Buds Community Fitness & Bohannon Disk Golf Course are having a Trilogy Challenge Disk Golf tournament on Saturday, July 27. Player check in is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tee off begins at 11 a.m. at Bohannon Disk Golf Course in Tillamook.
All proceeds from the tournament will go directly to the establishment of a course maintenance fund for the Bohannan Disc Golf Course.
The course is 18 holes that surrounds the Jr. High and East schools. The course was designed and came about in large part from Universal Play Disk Golf, a non-profit that educates kids on the sport of disc golf. It was founded and run by two professional disc golfers that are from the Eugene area, Zoe Andyke and Dustin Keegan. They were in Tillamook for four days in February, going to the schools and introducing disc golf to the area. The kids and Jamie Dixson liked it so much that funds were allocated, and the course came together a few months later.
This tournament is different from a lot of others because it is a “Trilogy Challenge” event. Each registrant paid a $40 entry fee and all players must use only the three discs in the players pack during the official round. Each player will receive a full players pack, including a complete set of disks (Driver, Mid-range, and Putter), a t-shirt, mini-marker, scorecard and more. The players will get to test out the newest Trilogy molds before they are released.
Jon Bongiorno, a disc golfer, is traveling from Eugene to Tillamook for the tournament. He grew up in Tillamook and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1992. In 1997, he moved to the Eugene area. In 2001, a coworker asked if he wanted to go play disc golf with him. Bongiorno was hooked.
Bongiorno has been playing disk golf casually and regularly for the last 18 years.
“We are lucky in the Eugene/Springfield area to have multiple tournament level courses within a 15-mile radius,” said Bongiorno. “You can play a complete round easily with just three disks ($10 each) and most courses are free to play, making a very affordable activity for everyone.”
There will be 6 divisions for the tournament: Mens advanced, Womens advanced, Mens beginner, Womens beginner, Junior boys, and Junior girls.
The schedule for the tournament is as follows:
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Player check in
10:40 – Players meeting
11:00 a.m. – Shotgun start for tournament
Raffle drawing as soon as all rounds have been completed and all scorecards have been turned in.
Awards immediately following the raffle drawing (around 2-2:30 p.m.)
