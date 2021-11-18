Trees2Sea Montessori opened Monday, Nov. 8, in Tillamook. The Montessori school is a recorded preschool program in Tillamook for children ages 3-5 that aides children in discovering a joy and love for learning. The school is located at Northport Plaza at 1000 Main Ave. N, Suite 6 in Tillamook, near Fern Restaurant & Lounge.
Maria Montessori founded Montessori education in 1906. Montessori was an Italian physician who observed that children could learn and thrive by having a prepared environment that meets their specific developmental needs.
Amy Hansen, owner and teacher/guide, has been working in the field of early childhood education for 14 years. She has worked at many play-based preschools and several Montessori schools such as The Montessori Learning Center in Utah and Child’s view and Chickadee Montessori in Oregon.
“I attended Portland State University where I completed by Bachelor of Science degree in 2017, majoring in child and family studies and minoring in psychology,” Hansen said. “After completing my degree, I worked at a play-based preschool for a year as the lead toddler teacher but I felt like something was missing. That is when I decided that I wanted to go back to working at Montessori-based schools where children were allowed to have more independence and autonomy when it came to their learning.”
Learning areas for Montessori education include practical life, which helps to build skills used in everyday life; sensorial, which helps children to gather information and learn by using their senses; language, which assists children in increasing their vocabulary; mathematics, which aids children in developing order and logic; and other, such as various art and cultural activities.
The school in Tillamook includes a station for washing dishes, learning how to tie shoe laces, wash hands, water plants, art, cursive writing and more.
Hansen said she decided to obtain her Montessori certification, and in May 2020, completed her AMI Montessori primary certification with the Southwest Institute of Montessori Studies.
Trees2Sea Montessori opened the week of Nov. 8 for the morning session until the school has more children enrolled. Hansen said she could have up to six children in the morning and then up to six in the afternoon.
Programs are in the morning session from 8:15 a.m. to noon or in the afternoon session from 1-4:45 p.m. Programs can be two days a week – Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday – or four days a week, Monday through Thursday. Tuition is $210 per month for two days per week or $380 for four days per week.
Daily activities include group time, which includes singing songs, group lesson, sharing; work cycle/lessons, which children can choose to work with materials from practical life, sensorial, language, math, geography and art areas; walk/outside time or alternative activity inside; and group reading time/quiet activities. A healthy snack is provided during the work cycle each day.
Hansen lives in Tillamook with her husband.
