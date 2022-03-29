Virtual Presentation: Trees To Tap: How Forest Practices Affect Oregon’s Municipal Water w/ Jon Souder, OSU
On April 14th, 2022 Jon Souder, OSU’s Forest Watershed Extension Specialist will share elements of his new book Tree’s to Tap. This book summarizes the current scientific knowledge regarding the effects of forest management on drinking water. There are 337 public water providers in Oregon that rely on surface water for some, or all, of their supply. Many of these providers do not own their source watersheds and as a result have limited control over activities occurring in their source watersheds. This presentation will look at the ways in which logging, forest road building, herbicide use, and other activities related to growing and harvesting timber can impact the quality and quantity of water sourced from forested watersheds.
Jon A. Souder is the principal investigator for the Trees To Tap project. He is an assistant professor in Oregon State University’s Forest Engineering, Resources and Management (FERM) department; forest watershed specialist in the Forestry and Natural Resources Extension program; and the concluding director of the Watersheds Research Cooperative (WRC). He is the former executive director of the Coos Watershed Association in Charleston, Oregon, managing their water quality assessment, restoration and monitoring programs. He has a doctorate and master’s degree in Wildland Resources Science from the University of California, Berkeley and a bachelor’s degree in biology (limnology) from Marlboro College, Vermont.
It's exciting to have Jon coming out to share his experience and knowledge with us.
The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s April Board Meeting will precede the talk at 5:00 PM. At the board meeting the LNWC will discuss regular council business and share updates on new grants being prepared and their projects around the watershed.
The talk will be on April 14th at 7 pm, hosted on Zoom, and is free to the public. The zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85917101569 or on the Faceboook event at www.facebook.com/lnwc1. You can also contact the watershed council at lnwc@nehalemtel.net. A recording of this presentation will also be posted on the LNWC’s YouTube channel with our other recorded presentations. Just search for “Lower Nehalem Watershed Council” on YouTube.
Stay posted for the Lower Nehalem Watershed’s Speaker Series other great talks coming up:
· May: Jessica Adele Miller (OSU), Marine Heatwaves and Impacts to Pacific Cod and Salmon
· November: Kellie Carim (USDA), eDNA Tracking Lamprey in the Pacific Northwest
Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series and the links for access on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.