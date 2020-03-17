Picture this: you’re basking in the warm Mediterranean sunshine. Before you, the Temple of Zeus towers above you, claiming its space as one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The Temple, as you know from the informative tour guide, was built in the second quarter of the fifth century BCE on the ancient religious site at Olympia and dedicated to the god Zeus.
It’s not every day you get to explore one of the Seven Wonders of the World – but that’s not all you’ll do that day. You will also visit the ancient Gymnasium and site where the first Olympic Games took place, and peek inside the Archaeological Museum of Olympia.
Oh, and did I mention that’s just one day? Now picture 12 days of exploring not only Greece but Italy as well. Discover historic churches, winding canals, and picture-perfect piazzas; step inside the iconic St. Mark’s Square; view the legendary Florence Cathedra; enter the massive Colosseum in Rome; and visit the Temple of Apollo where, according to legend, the gods once communicated with mortals.
If Venice, Rome, Florence, Athens, Delphi and Olympia are on your travel bucket list then you will want to join us for our next Chamber Travel Adventure in May of 2021. The trip includes 12 nights in handpicked hotels, breakfast each morning, guided sightseeing tours with local experts and a private deluxe motor coach. A few of the trip highlights include Temple of Apollo, Ruins of Olympia, and the Archaeological sites of Mycenae, Acropolis, Parthenon. There are also free days to explore Rome and Florence at your leisure.
Sounds intriguing, right? If you’re ready for more information about the itinerary, pricing, or just group travel in general then please join us on March 19th at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber Headquarters (208 Main Ave.) for an informational travel meeting. This is just an informal meet and greet with snacks and an opportunity to have your questions answered. (Yes, we will be discussing coronavirus and what that might mean for international travel.) If you plan on attending, please call our office at 503.842.7525 so we can get a headcount.
So far we have already pre-registered about 14 people for the trip, so we are about half way there. That means if you have traveled with us before or have been sitting on the fence for awhile there is still plenty of room for you on this trip exploring some of the greatest historical ruins in the world and partaking in their fresh cuisine, dynamic cultures and stunning views.
If you can’t make the meeting on March 19th but would still like more information, reach out to me via email at justin@tillamookchamber.org or call the office at 503.842.7525. We would love to have you join us next spring.
