Trask Reunion celebrates family history

On Sunday, August 7, the descendants of the Pioneer family Elbridge and Hannah Trask will gather at the Trask River State Park East of Tillamook on the Trask river.
Elbridge Trask first came to Oregon from Massachusetts on the Wyith’s brig, the Mary Dacre, in 1834. Later he went to join the Rocky Mountain Men to hunt and trap. He has mentioned in several accounts of Jim Bridger, famous trapper and hunter of the 1830s.
He returned to the East and acted as a guide for a wagon train coming to Oregon in 1842.
In August 1852 he brought his family to Tillamook taking a land claim on what is now Trask river, east of the state park. He took part in the building and launching of Tillamook‘s first venture and shipbuilding, The Morning Star.
Elbridge Trask died in June 1863 at the age of 49.
The Trask family reunions have been attended by some members of the family for more than 90 years.
Potluck is slated at noon.
Any questions or information email us at: onemaggie@me.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.