Yesterday, April 19th, in a regularly scheduled board meeting, the Tillamook People’s Utility District (TPUD) approved resolution number 22-04-04 "A Resolution to Approve the Acquisition of the Tillamook to Oceanside Transmission Line Project Easements and Properties” in a vote 4 to 1.
The meeting was held at Tillamook Bay Community College as a large crowd was expected, more than 130 people were in attendance, the room was full and people were spilling out into the hallway.
Doug Olson, member of the TPUD board said, “Over the years we’ve considered 40 different routes, this option is the least bad, that’s why this route is here on the table now and that’s why I am voting yes.”
For more on this story, pick up a copy of the Tillamook Headlight Herald next week, Tuesday, April 26th.
