Tillamook Coast Visitors

One of the initiatives of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) is to stay up-to-date on the latest research and guidance in tourism.

Recently, Amy Blackburn, deputy director, and Dan Haag, trails and outdoor recreation manager, completed graduate certificates in Sustainable Tourism and Destination Management through the George Washington University tourism program.

0
0
0
1
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.