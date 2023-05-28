One of the initiatives of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) is to stay up-to-date on the latest research and guidance in tourism.
Recently, Amy Blackburn, deputy director, and Dan Haag, trails and outdoor recreation manager, completed graduate certificates in Sustainable Tourism and Destination Management through the George Washington University tourism program.
“My decision to earn a master’s in tourism administration at GWU was one of the best things I’ve done for myself, and it has taken me on a meaningful path of community involvement,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of TCVA. “As stewards of our county, I encouraged Dan and Amy to learn more about sustainable tourism, which fuels our work in destination management.”
Sustainable tourism is based on three pillars: people, place and profit. This means in the work we do, we must ask: does it benefit community and ensure livability (people); does it protect the environment (place); and does it encourage year-round economic vitality.
To put sustainable tourism in practice, tourism organizations partner with government, nonprofits, community groups, businesses and individuals to develop community-based tourism plans. This is the definition of destination management.
