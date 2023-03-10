You won’t hear this one through the grapevine if you hit Kitty’s Food and Spirits live music scene this Saturday.
Joel and Dana Baker are hosting Tombstone Shadows, a CCR tribute band out of Portland beginning at 8 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on tillamookheadlightherald.com.
The Headlight Herald E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Headlight Herald delivered to your mailbox each week. This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Tillamook County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Tillamook Headlight Herald to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-(503) 842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
You won’t hear this one through the grapevine if you hit Kitty’s Food and Spirits live music scene this Saturday.
Joel and Dana Baker are hosting Tombstone Shadows, a CCR tribute band out of Portland beginning at 8 p.m.
The four piece band with two guitars, a drummer and bass player, are playing a good mix of CCR’s top hits and a few of their not so known songs like their namesake, Tombstone Shadow.
“We do all the hits and a few obscure ones,” said Robert Curren, the bands leader and the guy who decided two years ago to put this concept together in Portland. “We were coming off COVID and knew people were anxious to get back to live music, get out dancing and what better fun dance music than CCR?”
So Curren decided to start recruiting musicians and the band spent two years learning all the songs, dialing in the sound and getting ready to bring their music to the region.
Curren said this is their first trip out to the coast, and they are ready to get people up and dancing to CCR’s hits.
“John Fogerty is having a resurgence, everybody know their music,” Curren said. “We love their music, because there is such a large volume of work really good to dance to.”
Curren expects this night to be one that you will not want to miss in downtown Tillamook.
“We’re going to blow the place away,” he added. “This will be a show where everybody has fun, I guarantee everybody is going to love this night out.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.