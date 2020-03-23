Will that be takeout or delivery?
This past week, Gov. Kate Brown made an executive order that restaurants and bars are restricted to carry-out and delivery only. Oregonians for now are not able to dine-in at their favorite establishments.
With such a daunting order, the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce knew they needed to jump in and help out their community.
“It’s one thing for business is slow down, but it’s a new level of struggle when you’re battling a mandated shut down with no notice,” Chamber President Justin Aufdermauer said. “We knew we needed to respond quickly with both a direct avenue to promote, paired with a way to entice.”
So, along with the support of Visit Tillamook Coast, they created “Tillamook Takeout:” a Facebook page specifically where local restaurants can post their specials, menus, and takeout information.
“So far takeout and delivery have been successful for Pacific Restaurant,” co-owner Nelia Seratista reported on the Tillamook Takeout Facebook page. “My loyal team has been very helpful. Tillamook community has been very supportive. This is one of few adversities we face, and I am grateful to survive this with y’all.”
After only a week, nearly 2,500 Facebook members have already followed the page.
“We have to balance public safety and moral,” Aufdermauer said. “People have a close connection to food and we need to keep that normalcy going for community moral.”
In addition, Visit Tillamook Coast and the Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a social media giveaway of more than $2,500 in local restaurant gift certificates. To enter, post a photo of your takeout from any restaurant in Tillamook County using the hashtag “#tillamooktakeout” on Facebook or Instagram. This will automatically enter you to win one of many local restaurant gift certificates.
“The community needs to be prudent and intentional with their decisions and step back from the natural reactionary thinking,” Aufdermauer said. “While we launched a program for takeout, we need to identify a method to encourage retail commerce too. My hope is for those who are able, physically and financially, they will be generous with their resources and support the overall needs of the community.”
Find Tillamook Takeout on Facebook and request to “join.”
