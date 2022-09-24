TLC donates to hospital and TBCC

TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union is continuing its Communities First Program, a multi-year sponsorship for selected community colleges and hospitals within the eleven OR and WA counties it serves.
TLC places a high priority on supporting educational and healthcare related services throughout its communities, and that mission developed into the Communities First Program in 2018. To date, the credit union has donated $145,000 to Communities First recipients, including four community college foundations and eight hospital foundations. One of the Communities First Program recipients is the Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation.
TLC’s 2022 donation is slated to support the Mildred Davy Scholarship and Recognition Luncheon, an annual event for TBCC scholarship recipients.
Another Tillamook Communities First Program recipients is Adventist Health Tillamook.
TLC’s 2022 donation will support the expansion of the Reach Out & Read literacy program, which uses each well-child checkup as a time for medical providers talk to families about the importance of reading together and to give the child a book to take home.
