TLC donates to hospital and TBCC

(From left) Crystal Garrison, TLC Marketing & Community Development Manager; Britta Lawrence, TBCC Foundation Executive Director; and Kari Rempfer, TLC Community Engagement & Education Coordinator.

TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union is continuing its Communities First Program, a multi-year sponsorship for selected community colleges and hospitals within the eleven OR and WA counties it serves.

TLC places a high priority on supporting educational and healthcare related services throughout its communities, and that mission developed into the Communities First Program in 2018. To date, the credit union has donated $145,000 to Communities First recipients, including four community college foundations and eight hospital foundations. One of the Communities First Program recipients is the Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation.

TLC donates to hospital and TBCC

(From left) Kari Rempfer, TLC Community Engagement & Education Coordinator; Eric Swanson, Adventist Health Tillamook President; and Crystal Garrison, TLC Marketing & Community Development Manager.
