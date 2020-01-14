Titan Outdoors Lil Titans will be hosting their Annual Banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. The dinner and banquet benefit and support the future of the youth. It is $15 to attend.
There will be games, entertainment from singer Tony Wintrip, dinner, auctions and prizes throughout the evening. Dinner will be provided by Papa Bear Smoked Meats.
Titan Outdoors Lil Titans is a nonprofit 501c3 organization. Each year, they hold a four-day hunting camp experience for youth hunters and their families. They select up to 12 youth that have not yet had success hunting. Because of their donors and sponsors, this is a free event for the youth.
Titan Outdoors started in 2005. They made hunting DVD’s and shared their love of the outdoors with others. Today, they focus more on the today’s youth and the Lil Titans, which began in 2015. The Lil Titans Hunt for Our Future camp is held at Four ACEs Ranch and Outfitters in Ashwood.
