Beth Vice, a Tillamook author, will help writers polish their prose at the nonprofit Oregon Christian Writers conference Saturday in Salem. She is co-leading a workshop called “Incentives for Writing Disciplines” with Heidi Gaul of Albany.
Writers can bring the five copies of the first pages of their fiction or nonfiction works in progress to share with other writers in critique groups at the one-day conference, which features Sarah Sundin, award-winning California author of nearly a dozen books, most about World War II. Sundin will present two keynotes and teach two workshops during the day-long conference. Two of her novels—When Tides Turn and Through Waters Deep—were named to Booklist’s “101 Best Romance Novels of the Last 10 Years.” Through Waters Deep also won the INSPY Award and was a finalist for the Carol Award. In 2011, Sundin received the Writer of the Year Award at Mount Hermon Christian Writers Conference. Her keynotes are “In God’s Waiting Room—Turning Trial to Triumph” and “Blessed Are … The Beatitudes for Christian Writers.” She’ll also teach workshops on “Making Fiction Come to Life” and “Platform—Find Your Unique Light and Let It Shine.”
Other workshops offered during the day are “Developing Your Writer’s E.A.R.” by Marty Trammell, an English professor at Corban University and published author of books, articles, book chapters, and essays; “Reaching the Harvest Through Writing” by Portland’s Rev. Charles Earl Harrell, a pastor for 30 years in California, Nevada, and Oregon; “The Octopus of Self-Editing” by Sue Miholer of Picky, Picky Ink in Keizer and OCW’s business manager; “Applying Humor to Tough Subjects in Fiction” by Christina Suzann Nelson of Corvallis, an award-winning author of If We Make It Home, Swimming in the Deep End, and More Than We Remember; and “Faith and Memoir: Turning Your Spiritual Journey into a Compelling Story” by Rev. Jason Hague, an award-winning author and associate pastor of Christ’s Center Church in Junction City, Ore.
For more information about the conference, visit https://oregonchristianwriters.org/2020-winter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.