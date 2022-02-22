Tillamook Wrestlers

Champions from left to right : Hayden Hamerl, James Goddard, Bryce Haltiner, and David Weathers 

Regional Tournament where Tillamook wrestlers needed to place in the top 4 in their weight class to qualify for the State Tournament.

THS wrestlers won 4A district 1 Regional Championship for the 4th year in a row. Twenty three Tillamook wrestlers were in Molalla on February 12th and 19 of them qualified for the State Tournament coming up on February 26 in Turner, Oregon at Cascade High School.

At Regionals, Tillamook compiled 401.5 points to best: Banks 280, Estacada 254, Woodburn 175.5, North Marion 94, Seaside 83, Molalla 63.5, and Astoria 35.

First Place Champions:

Bryce Haltiner 106

David Weathers 120

James Goddard 138

Hayden Hamerl 170

Second Place:

Jak Hopkes 106

Baird Hagerty 120

Brad Rieger 132

Parker McKibbin 145

Gilbert Whitlatch 160

Logan McKibbin 182

Jackson Contreras 220

Third Place:

Joshua Perdew 113

Austin Simmons 126

Austin Bosch 160

Fourth Place:

Zavarata Anderson 113

Lucas Robertson 120

Landon Mitchell 152s

Jonathan Gingerich 182

Koi Smith 195

Fifth Place:

Michael O'Neil

This achievement is the second highest number of qualified wrestlers in THS school history and the most of any 4A school in Oregon in 2022.

GO MOOKS WRESTLING!!

0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

With gas prices so high, what are you doing to save at the pump?

You voted:

Online Poll

With gas prices so high, what are you doing to save at the pump?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.