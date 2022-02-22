Regional Tournament where Tillamook wrestlers needed to place in the top 4 in their weight class to qualify for the State Tournament.
THS wrestlers won 4A district 1 Regional Championship for the 4th year in a row. Twenty three Tillamook wrestlers were in Molalla on February 12th and 19 of them qualified for the State Tournament coming up on February 26 in Turner, Oregon at Cascade High School.
At Regionals, Tillamook compiled 401.5 points to best: Banks 280, Estacada 254, Woodburn 175.5, North Marion 94, Seaside 83, Molalla 63.5, and Astoria 35.
First Place Champions:
Bryce Haltiner 106
David Weathers 120
James Goddard 138
Hayden Hamerl 170
Second Place:
Jak Hopkes 106
Baird Hagerty 120
Brad Rieger 132
Parker McKibbin 145
Gilbert Whitlatch 160
Logan McKibbin 182
Jackson Contreras 220
Third Place:
Joshua Perdew 113
Austin Simmons 126
Austin Bosch 160
Fourth Place:
Zavarata Anderson 113
Lucas Robertson 120
Landon Mitchell 152s
Jonathan Gingerich 182
Koi Smith 195
Fifth Place:
Michael O'Neil
This achievement is the second highest number of qualified wrestlers in THS school history and the most of any 4A school in Oregon in 2022.
GO MOOKS WRESTLING!!
