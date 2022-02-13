The Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency “TURA” has a vacant at-large position, and all residents of Tillamook School District #9 are invited to apply. The agency provides financial support for public and private projects in the urban renewal area.
TURA is preparing to receive a new round of funding and set new priorities for the coming years, so if you want a chance to shape the future of Tillamook, this is the best time to join! Regular Board meetings are on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Tillamook City Hall and special meetings as required. Virtual options are available
Applicants will be required to attend the following meeting for an interview.
Volunteer applications can be picked up at City Hall, 210 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook or downloaded from the City of Tillamook webpage at www.tillamookor.gov.
Completed applications can be returned to City Hall, 210 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook or emailed to todonnell@tillamookor.gov.
If you’d like to get involved in TURA or want to find out more about this opportunity, please reach out to Tommy O’Donnell, City Planner, at todonnell@tillamookor.gov or 503-374-1830, or stop by City Hall for a meeting.
Posted: January 14, 2022 Tillamook City Hall, County Courthouse, Library, www.tillamookor.gov and Facebook - www.facebook.com/City-of-Tillamook-Oregon
