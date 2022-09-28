HH Swiss Centennial

One hundred years ago in 1922, a group of Swiss families formed the Tillamook Swiss Society. They wanted to honor their cultural heritage and settlement in Tillamook County. The families celebrated each year with traditional dances, music and food, and have continued as a community nonprofit.

This year the celebration is a very special centennial event, to be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Tillamook Fairgrounds. Activities start at 10:30am with the Fun Run Check-in, and keep going until 11pm. Highlights include the Lederhosen 5K Fun Run; Corn Hole tournament; Crowned Schwingfest competition; Steinstossen; axe throwing; Little Swiss Contest; and Swiss music and dance throughout the day, with a Swiss Stomp at 7pm.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.