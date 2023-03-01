Whitney Averill

Averill competing for Linwood.

Tillamook native and Linfield University Junior Whitney Averill has recently completed a successful swim season, achieving personal best times in all her events while helping the team bring home their first conference championship in 30 years.

Averill is excited for her senior season when she hopes to set more records before pursuing a career as a dental hygienist after graduation.

