Tillamook native and Linfield University Junior Whitney Averill has recently completed a successful swim season, achieving personal best times in all her events while helping the team bring home their first conference championship in 30 years.
Averill is excited for her senior season when she hopes to set more records before pursuing a career as a dental hygienist after graduation.
“My favorite part is how connected we are, it’s not a huge team,” Averill said. “This year we’re more compact and we have a lot of skill to bring, that’s why it was so fun competing.”
Linfield University’s women’s swim team competes in the Northwest Conference in division three of NCAA. The conference has nine teams across Oregon and Washington and this year the lady Wildcats went undefeated in dual meets against the other conference members.
Averill, daughter of Carol and Donnie, began swimming at the Tillamook YMCA before competing for the Cheesemakers and a Portland club team in high school.
“In Tillamook when I was younger it was nice to have good support,” Averill said, “we have a lot of coaches who have taught me good skills.”
Averill does not receive athletic scholarships to compete but has received academic scholarships in her time in college.
In the conference championship meet in February that marked the end of the season, the Linfield ladies’ team was victorious, winning the meet by 86 points. At that meet, Averill set a school record in the 100 IM and took home two sixth-place finishes and a fifth-place finish.
In past years, Averill has run track in the spring while taking a break from swimming. But this year she plans to forego track and return to the pool shortly to train for a strong senior season.
“Hopefully next year I can get those records and get my name back up on the board,” Averill said when discussing her goals for next season. She has her sights set on the 100 and 200 breaststrokes as events she wants to set school records in.
Averill is majoring in public health and taking the prerequisites to go to a dental hygienist program after graduating next year. She plans to attend a community college in Oregon before potentially returning to Tillamook to begin her career.
She has worked at Tillamook Bay Dental during summer vacations since she was in high school. She started off helping with errands, cleaning and clerical tasks around the office but more recently shadowing hygienists and dentists as they treated patients.
