Students from 36 high schools in Oregon and Washington are signed up to attend the Third Annual Future Forestry Workers Career Day, established in 2018 as an event to educate the next generation workforce about job opportunities in the logging, forestry, and other natural resource-related businesses. Around 50 Tillamook students signed up for the event.
“Career Day Chair and 2018 Oregon Logging Conference President Rick Kriege said, “In 2018 when we held our first event, we were extremely pleased with the interest and turnout. Now going in to our third year,” he added, “we are seeing more interest from young adults looking for possible careers in our industry.”
Students will participate in hands-on activities which highlight current available jobs and talk one-on-one to logging and forestry professionals. Specific topics will include forestry and reforestation, forest products/manufacturing/sawmills, wildland fire fighting, and diesel mechanics/welding/heavy equipment.
“This will be a half day of hands-on activities and exhibits highlighting career opportunities that await ambitious and interested young men and women,” said Oregon Logging Conference Manager Rikki Wellman.
Hands-on activities business representatives interacting with the students include Weyerhaeuser, Seneca Group, Boise Cascade, Giustina Resources, Miller Timber Services, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Ponssee, Modern Machinery, and Lane Community College welding and diesel programs.
One of the activities at the Career Day will be a high school skills competition, where attendees will be able to observe forestry club representatives from nine high schools demonstrate and compete in a variety of logging and forestry skills including cable splicing, crosscut and single buck sawing, power buck sawing, log rolling, and choker setting.
“This event was incorporated into the Future Forestry Workers Career Day so that all students could watch peers practicing their hands-on skills, said Jeff Plikat, High School Forestry Skills Competition Chair. “It highlights specific skills that are important to have for pursuing natural resource careers.”
More than 80 students from nine Oregon high schools including will be competing. Students who acquire these skills are better prepared for a career in forestry and logging businesses. Awards will be given for 1st through 4th place teams, as well as 1st through 4th place individuals in each skill category competition.
The Future Forestry Workers Career Day is sponsored by the Oregon Logging Conference Foundation and school transportation to the Future Forestry Workers Career Day is funded by the Oregon Forest Resources Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.