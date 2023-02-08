Tillamook High School Sophomore Alyssa Lester is preparing for a study abroad trip in Japan that will start in March.
She’s wanted to visit the land of the rising sun since she was a kid and was inspired to finally apply for the program after meeting exchange students visiting Tillamook.
“Seeing the exchange students and seeing the way they bring light into my life, I want to be that light for somebody else,” Lester said. “I want to inspire others the way they’ve all inspired me.”
Lester will be leaving for Japan on March 21 for a ten-month study abroad program with AFS, but still has some fundraising to do to pay for the trip.
Lester moved to Tillamook in 2019 to live with her aunt, Shelly Becker, after her parents lost their home in California and she was out of school for two years.
Becker says that Lester began working hard in Tillamook to catch up on her missed education and build a sterling grade point average, which now sits at 4.5.
Japan had been alluring to Lester since she was a little girl, when anime caught her imagination, and that interest blossomed into a passion for all aspects of Japanese culture as she grew older.
When she came home enthused about meeting exchange students, Becker did some quick research and encouraged Lester to start thinking about the possibility of studying abroad.
Lester realized that she would need to fund any potential trip, and quickly found a job at Flamingo Jim’s in Rockaway Beach while she began exploring the various programs.
By last summer, she had decided to apply with AFS, which she said attracted her because of its focus on cross-cultural connections.
“The AFS program especially works on bringing people together by their differences instead of segregating them by them,” Lester said, “I think that’s really beautiful.”
After choosing the program, Lester applied last summer and was accepted. She is still waiting to hear where she will be going specifically and to be connected with her host family.
Her stay will last for ten months, during which she will attend a Japanese-language school.
Lester says her Japanese isn’t great but that she’s excited for the opportunity to learn by immersion and ready for the challenge.
“I’m definitely really excited for challenges, that’s like the driving force of my whole being is being challenged,” Lester said.
In addition to working at Flamingo Jim’s, Lester has put on a variety of fundraisers throughout the community and raised $13,000 of the $18,000 program tuition.
Lester said that she is incredibly grateful for the community’s support and that she is not worried about raising the remaining money after the generosity she has already experienced.
“We’re too far in to quit now in my personal opinion,” she said.
Becker and Lester will be throwing a fundraising skating event at the fairgrounds on February 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
They were also quick to say that Lester was willing to do odd-jobs and asked for anybody who was interested in supporting the trip to please reach out.
Lester hopes to go to university in Japan and study art or literature before pursuing a career in one of those fields or maybe politics.
She is looking forward to the opportunity to spread positivity and change on her trip, gushing with excitement about the opportunity.
“A lot of it is driven for change for a better world,” Lester said, “that’s something I’ve always wanted to contribute to ever since I was little
