Tillamook School District 9 welcomed more than three dozen new teachers and staff to the district on August 25, with a day of orientation and networking ahead of the school year’s start on September 6.
The new teachers come from a range of backgrounds, although many had had positive educational experiences with the district in the past that drew them to work there.
The day began with a gathering at the district’s main office on First Street, featuring breakfast and a lively atmosphere for the new educators.
Jennifer Guarcello, the district’s director of communications, foundations and grants then welcomed the group and kicked off a round of introductions, asking the group to share why they had chosen Tillamook.
In addition to positive personal experiences with the district, several people mentioned that they had children who are or had been students in the district leading them to want to give back. Many mentioned the strong community in the district and its reputation for being a supportive environment.
Others said that when they had visited the district, they had felt a team spirit among staff and noticed the support offered by both district staff and the local community.
After introducing themselves, the staff were welcomed to the district by new Superintendent Matthew Ellis, before completing human resources onboarding and visiting the district’s various schools.
In total, 39 new staff members are joining the school district, with every school seeing at least four new arrivals.
Choir teacher Austin Rupert will be pulling double duty at Tillamook Junior High School and High School, as will band teacher Andy Sharma. Crystal Meneses will similarly teach music at both Liberty and South Plains elementary schools.
Liberty Elementary School is welcoming three new kindergarten teachers, Taylor Browning, Debra Moreland and Katherine Delgadillo Cienfuegos, who will be teaching in the dual language program. Jessica Gonzalez will work as a special education teacher, while Joshua Deiss serves as counselor and Bonnie Canady and Michelle Brown work as educational assistants.
At South Prairie Elementary, there are two new second grade teachers, Sydney Urueta-Lothman and Leticia Campos Sepulveda, and two new third grade teachers, Christina Cabal and Grace Gonzalez Valdez, a dual language teacher. Rebecca Baker will teach special education and Laurleen Scholz will be the school’s new instructional coach.
East Elementary has a total of seven new educators coming onboard, with James Wilson teaching fourth grade, Samuel Walker teaching fifth, Ivette Almaguer, Kayla Cooley and Maiko Oloarte instructing sixth, Jessica Wright teaching special education and Justine Labree working as a general education assistant. Oloarte and Walker are both dual language instructors.
Tillamook Junior High has four new staff members this year, with Amy Dewar teaching social studies, Carolyn Maizel instructing language arts, Yaneth Saucedo Olmos serving as a general education assistant and Makinley Johnson taking over as the school’s counselor.
At Tillamook High School, there are eight new staff members, seven of whom are teachers. Nicole Narwold and Ashley Sickon teach language arts, Isabella Giraud works in career and technical education and teach agriculture, Colter Knight teaches science, Kyle Sickon teaches math, Christopher Lee teaches health and discovery, and Elizabeth Jackman teaches social studies. Robyn Jolly will be working as the high school’s new special education records manager.
Wilson River School is welcoming Jennifer Barnett as a preschool promise teacher, Mallory Duitch and Kayla Sahfield as eaglet program educational assistants, and Stephanie Crosthwaite as secretary.
