TSD new teachers 2023

Tillamook School District’s new teachers pose for a picture after lunch at Liberty Elementary School. 

 Courtesy Tillamook School District

Tillamook School District 9 welcomed more than three dozen new teachers and staff to the district on August 25, with a day of orientation and networking ahead of the school year’s start on September 6.

The new teachers come from a range of backgrounds, although many had had positive educational experiences with the district in the past that drew them to work there.

