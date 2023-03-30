Joel and Dana Baker cut the ribbon during the Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) grand opening ceremony at their new vintage ware store at 314 Main Ave. last Friday.
featured
Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) grand opening ceremony
Online Poll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Legislator’s letter: An update fro Rep. Cyrus Javadi (2)
- Charles Paul Burleigh (2)
- Donors Needed: Red Cross facing shortage following record snowfall (2)
- Price Boost: Temporary increase in beer, wine proposed (2)
- Port weighs future of hangar B (1)
- Tillamook County students qualify for state chess tournament (1)
- House Republican Caucus urges Governor Kotek to reconsider the ODF’s proposed ‘Habitat Conservation Plan’ (1)
- New officer sworn in at Tillamook City Council meeting (1)
- Lawsuit seeks $1.75 million from City of Tillamook (1)
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Legislator’s letter: An update fro Rep. Cyrus Javadi (2)
- Charles Paul Burleigh (2)
- Donors Needed: Red Cross facing shortage following record snowfall (2)
- Price Boost: Temporary increase in beer, wine proposed (2)
- Port weighs future of hangar B (1)
- Tillamook County students qualify for state chess tournament (1)
- House Republican Caucus urges Governor Kotek to reconsider the ODF’s proposed ‘Habitat Conservation Plan’ (1)
- New officer sworn in at Tillamook City Council meeting (1)
- Lawsuit seeks $1.75 million from City of Tillamook (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.