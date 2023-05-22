moda assist

Tillamook City Staff pose with the check awarded by the Moda Assist Program at Coatsville Park where new ADA compliant playground equipment will be installed.

 Photo Courtesy City of Tillamook

Tillamook has received a grant of more than $35,000 from the Moda Assist Program that the city will use to add accessible playground equipment to Coatsville Park. 

The city plans to use the grant, awarded in conjunction with the Portland Trail Blazers, as a launchpad to apply for other grants that will help install a complete playground at the park.

