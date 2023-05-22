Tillamook has received a grant of more than $35,000 from the Moda Assist Program that the city will use to add accessible playground equipment to Coatsville Park.
The city plans to use the grant, awarded in conjunction with the Portland Trail Blazers, as a launchpad to apply for other grants that will help install a complete playground at the park.
“The city is very thankful for Moda Health and the Blazers and their partnership on this,” said Tillamook City Executive Assistant Madelyn Orton. “We can’t wait to work together with our state partners and the community to make the parks of Tillamook, starting with Coatsville, accessible to all children.”
Through the Moda Assist, each Blazers assist during the NBA season adds $20 to the grant fund, before the total sum is donated at the end of the season to an Oregon city to help purchase Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliant playground equipment. The program has donated $245,000 to 10 cities across the state cumulatively.
In past years, cities had applied for the grant, but this year the selection process changed, with the Blazers and Moda selecting a community without receiving applications. Tillamook came to the fore after hosting a Rip City rally last September, at which Blazers and Moda representatives were impressed by the city.
“I just want the city of Tillamook and the people of Tillamook to know how wonderful Tillamook is,” Orton said. “The city made a wonderful impression on them so they just chose Tillamook.”
Several city staff attended a Trail Blazers game in April to receive an oversized novelty check for $35,360 at halftime. The award total will be adjusted to reflect the end of season assist total.
Now, staff will begin working to find further funding to facilitate a larger project at the park. According to Orton, many pieces of ADA compliant playground equipment cost around $30,000 individually, making further funding a priority.
“Either way, we’re going to do the best we can with what we have but right now we’re hoping that we can expand that budget so we can do more,” Orton said. She plans to reach out to the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation to inquire about potential funding, before approaching other agencies and foundations. A plan for the project will be developed once a final funding package is in place.
