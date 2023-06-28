Tillamook PUD is pleased to announce Carter Affolter and Tyler Moncrief have been selected by the Tillamook PUD Board of Directors for the 2023 College Work Program.
Carter, a 2023 Tillamook High School graduate, will be attending Pacific University in the fall to study kinesiology. Carter is also a member of the Pacific University men’s soccer team.
Tyler graduated from Tillamook High School in 2023 and plans to study theology at Ecola Bible College in Cannon Beach.
Since 1965, Tillamook PUD has offered the College Work Program to Tillamook County high school senior students pursuing further education after graduation. A total of 64 students have participated in the program.
During the selection process, the Tillamook PUD Board of Directors evaluates applicants based on several factors including academics, leadership abilities, and future goals. Students selected through the program work during summer and school breaks throughout the year. Both Carter and Tyler will work for a term of four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.