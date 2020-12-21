Tillamook PUD is once again offering the Community Support Grant Program to local nonprofit organizations with community projects.
Organizations that are interested in applying must submit their Tillamook PUD 2021 Community Support Grant application by Feb. 25, 2021. Grant applications and procedures are available at the Tillamook PUD main office, or online at www.tpud.org/news-community/community-support-grants/.
Applications are evaluated and selected by the Tillamook PUD Board of Directors in
mid-March. In their evaluation, the board considers each project’s potential for
economic development and community outreach, as well as financial need.
Projects must be completed by the end of the 2021 calendar year. Additionally, individual grant awards are limited to $10,000 each year and entities are eligible to receive no more than $20,000 within a five-year period.
Some examples of past projects that have received Community Support Grant funding include lighting and electrical upgrades at various civic organizations, purchasing updated energy-efficient appliances for community facilities, and supporting improvement projects at local organizations utilized by the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.