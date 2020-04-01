Tillamook People's Utility District (PUD) is delighted to announce the local organizations that have been selected to receive funding through the Tillamook PUD Community Support Grant program in 2020.
A total of 20 grant requests were received. With so many important community projects submitted for consideration, and limited funds budgeted annually, the selection decision was challenging for the Board of Directors once again this year.
After an extensive review process, the Board awarded funds to the following entities for their valuable community projects:
• Camp Makuala- for camp facility repairs.
• Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Center- for facility electrical improvements.
•Nehalem Senior Lunch- for a meal-sealing machine.
• North County Recreation District- for the Rex Champ Baseball Field renovations.
• Rockaway Beach Visitors Center Chamber of Commerce Caboose- for electricity at the visitors’ center.
• The Hoffman Center for the Arts- for new electrical service at the Hoffman Wonder Garden.
• Tillamook County Composite Flight, Civil Air Patrol- for cybersecurity, robotics, and search & rescue equipment.
• Tillamook County Historical Society- for the Cloverdale revitalization project.
• Tillamook Early Learning Center- for cold kitchen and lighting upgrades.
• Tillamook High School- for exterior lighting improvements.
• Tillamook Pilots Association- for the Tillamook Airport weather camera project.
• White Clover Grange- for facility electrical upgrades.
Tillamook PUD developed the Community Support Grant program nearly 19 years ago to assist local nonprofit organizations in funding projects that promote economic development in Tillamook County and enhance community livability.
Tillamook PUD is pleased to support the outstanding work of these organizations and looks forward to another year of beneficial community projects.
List of grants awarded:
Camp Makuala
$7,050
Tillamook County Composite Flight, Civil Air Patrol
$2,868
Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers
$10,000
The Hoffman Center for the Arts
$10,000
North County Recreation District
$8,058
Nehalem Senior Lunch
$3,236
Rockaway Beach Visitors Center Chamber of Commerce Caboose
$9,222
Tillamook School District
$1,476
Tillamook County Historical Society
$6,300
Tillamook Early Learning
$3,205
Tillamook Pilots Association
$3,585
White Clover Grange
$10,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.