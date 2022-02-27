A work opportunity for local students continuing their education.
TILLAMOOK, OR – February 22, 2022- Tillamook PUD is currently accepting applications for the 2022 College Work Program.
This program is an opportunity for full-time college students to work at Tillamook PUD during their school breaks, a minimum of 14 weeks per year. Selected students assist tree and line crews in the field, their tasks may include work such as brush clearing, flagging, and operating power-driven equipment and machinery.
The program is open to high school senior students graduating in the 2022 academic year. Applications are available from high school counselors, on the Tillamook PUD website, or at the Tillamook PUD office.
The completed application, with all requested information, must be returned to Tillamook PUD by 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022.
The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors will interview students in mid-April. Applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, educational and career goals, employment experience, extra-curricular activities, and leadership qualities.
For more information and to apply visit www.tpud.org/news-community/collegestudent-work-program/ or contact Executive Assistant, Marissa Durrer, at 503-842-2535 or email mdurrer@tpud.org.
