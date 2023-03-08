Tillamook PUD is currently accepting applications for the 2023 College Work Program.
This program is an opportunity for full-time college students to work at Tillamook PUD during their school breaks, a minimum of 14 weeks per year. Students begin the program by assisting tree trimming and line crews in the field. Students may have an opportunity to work in the Tillamook PUD office later in the program as well.
The program is open to high school senior students graduating in the 2023 academic year. Applications are available on the Tillamook PUD website. The completed application, with all requested information, must be submitted via the Tillamook PUD website by 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023.
The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors will interview students in mid-April. Applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, educational and career goals, employment experience, extra-curricular activities, and leadership qualities.
Tillamook PUD Lineworker Program Scholarship
The Tillamook PUD Electrical Lineworker Program Scholarship is now open for interested senior students to apply.
The Tillamook PUD Lineworker Program Scholarship was initially developed in 2021 to support local youth interested in pursuing a career in linework and to help highlight the diverse professional opportunities within the electric utility industry.
This year Tillamook PUD is offering two $10,000 scholarship opportunities to local high school senior students residing in Tillamook County. Students interested in applying must submit their completed Lineworker Program Scholarship application to Tillamook PUD by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Scholarship applications and information are available at the Tillamook PUD main office, at local high schools, or online at www.tpud.org/news-community/electrical-line-worker-program-scholarship/.
For more information contact Human Resources Manager, Shane Stuart, at 503-842-2535 or email sstuart@tpud.org.
