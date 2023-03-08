Tillamook PUD

Tillamook PUD is currently accepting applications for the 2023 College Work Program.

This program is an opportunity for full-time college students to work at Tillamook PUD during their school breaks, a minimum of 14 weeks per year. Students begin the program by assisting tree trimming and line crews in the field. Students may have an opportunity to work in the Tillamook PUD office later in the program as well.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted: