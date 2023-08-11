Tillamook residents came out to show their support for the Tillamook Police department at the city’s national night out event on August 1.
Hosted at Goodspeed Park, the even featured free food, music, a bounce house, face painting for kids and a dunk booth.
“I’ve always loved these kinds of events,” said acting Tillamook Police Chief Nick Troxel, who organized the second annual event for the department.
The national night out movement began in 1984 and helps law enforcement officials build stronger relationships with their communities. Troxel began participating in national nights out during his training in Corvallis and said that he had wanted to bring the experience to Tillamook when he moved.
The event at Goodspeed Park was hosted by the police department and made possible with broad community support. The Tillamook Early Learning Center donated the face painting station, Twins Ranch Catering contributed the use of their food truck while Werner Beef and Brew, Dutch Mill Café and the Feed Store donated food, and a band donated their services.
Troxel said that events like these were also important to show the criminal population that the community is able to come together and won’t put up with their misdeeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.