Tillamook pharmacy will be be closing the lobby for the safety of community due to Covid-19. They will have curbside pick up and the drive thru will still be open. The pharmacy appreciates your patience during this time.
Our local police department has offered to deliver prescriptions if you find you are unable to come to the pharmacy, please call and schedule with the local police department Contact information for this service: 503-815-1911
Curbside pickup: When you arrive at the pharmacy please call 503-842-4181 They will be taking payment over the phone (we are still accepting cash) and will bring your prescription to your vehicle.
Pharmacy hours will stay the same:
Monday-Friday: 9-6
Saturday: 9-5:30
Sunday:Closed
