Dr. Paul Welch, MD

Dr. Paul Welch, MD

People with new or existing disabilities, chronic conditions or acute health conditions that restrict their independence may not be aware that treatment options are available in a field of medicine called occupational therapy. This healthcare profession helps people across all ages participate in the things they want and need to do through the therapeutic use of everyday activities that we refer to as occupations.

For this month’s editorial I’m highlighting this therapy and what a great improvement it can provide to quality of life, regaining independence and full potential by introducing Brandan Lym, director of Rehabilitation Services at Adventist Health Tillamook, who manages a team of 16 rehabilitation therapists that specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy as well as occupational therapy. Brandan, tell us more about occupational therapy and what our community may not know about what a difference it can make to people with disabilities.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for sunshine to arrive?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you ready for sunshine to arrive?

You voted: