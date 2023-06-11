Dr. Paul Welch, MD

Dr. Paul Welch, MD

For this month’s medical minute editorial, I’m sharing a lovely story written by our oncology care manager, Karen Layzell, RN. She details the work of Dr. Gerald Gibbs in treating our patients needing chemotherapy and blood disorder care while also taking a moment to appreciate him on his birthday!

While her story is fun and personal, it details the role that oncologists like Dr. Gibbs play in rural healthcare, serving patients with steadfast dedication in moments of great need and compassion. I appreciate this wonderful testimonial of Dr. Gibbs from Karen and the story of the difficult role oncologists play in rural healthcare to provide specialized, needed care.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted: