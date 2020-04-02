Tillamook and Manzanita will conduct online city council meetings in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ongoing social distancing guidelines from the state prohibit gatherings until the end of April.
Tillamook City Council will hold its April 6 meeting through the online video conference platform Zoom, which has become popular among many organizations since social distancing guidelines were enacted, leading to a need for easy to access virtual meetings.
You must have a device that operates a webcam and a microphone in order to participate. Most laptops and phones these days already have those capability. If you are not certain of the technical capabilities of your device, or need access to a device that will let you participate, please call or email City Recorder Ukiah Hawkins at uhawkins@tillamookor.gov or 503-374-1821.
You will receive a password via e-mail that will be required to link in to the teleconference. In order to sign in, you will need either a Zoom, Google, or Facebook account.
Here is a handy link that you can follow to help familiarize yourselves more with the basics of Zoom teleconferencing.
“I am communicating with other cities and organizations to see what setups are working best for them. I have utilized a template that is being used by the City of Oak Park, Michigan, to help announce their virtual city council meetings,” Hawkins said in a press release. “I would like to make our own version, with completion for use before next Monday, but am still familiarizing myself with statutory and practical limitations.”
“City, state and national governments across the world are using this technology right now, and it will definitely suffice to help us continue doing our best work for the people of Tillamook,” Hawkins said.
For Manzanita City Council meetings, Zoom identification information will be provided with each meeting’s agenda or notice. The public can view the meeting from their smartphone, computer or listen on their telephone. Zoom does not require an account to attend the meeting, but if the public wishes to create one, basic accounts are free.
Zoom meetings provide an option for the public to submit comments. For comments or questions during the meeting, use the chat feature that will send your comments to the host, who will then pass it to the council. Members of the public who simply want to watch or listen to the meetings may do so by logging in.
A special council workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 3, via Zoom. Council and city department heads will provide a briefing on actions take in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. No decisions will be made.
The public may utilize the following platforms to access the teleconferences:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/156640857?pwd=ZG83UVIwZWJtczFOTmpuRjIrbHB3UT09
Meeting ID: 156 640 857 |Password: 501046
Public comments or questions prior to the meeting can be emailed at cityhall@ci.manzanita.or.us.
Recording of the meeting will be available the following day at https://ci.manzanita.or.us/city-council/.
The public is encouraged to use one of these alternative options to attending the meeting in person, thus helping “flatten the curve” and keep the community safe.
