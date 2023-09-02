A Tillamook County man is appearing in a theater show in Astoria during September.
Jacob Merwin plays Macduff in a production of “Macbeth.”
For Merwin, who has training in theater and sword fighting, the opportunity couldn’t be better.
“I feel there’s a real deep fulfillment doing it,” he said.
Merwin moved to Tillamook County in 2022. He works as a park ranger at Nehalem Bay State Park and at a newly opened print shop in Garibaldi.
Born and raised in upstate New York, as a young man he trained in classical theater and rapier fencing. After graduating from City University New York in Brooklyn with a bachelor’s degree in theater arts, he moved to Ireland to earn a master’s degree in theater production at the University of Galway. For two years, he performed in Irish theaters and trained in sword-fighting using a two-handed German technique.
On his return to the United States, he lived in Arizona for a while, publishing a fantasy called “Did You Read the News?” The novel is a love story set in a faraway planetary colony.
On his move to Oregon, Merwin appeared in the Riverbend Players’ production of “Twelve Angry Jurors,” his first show in three years. It has been more than a decade since his last Shakespeare production and he said was thrilled to be cast in one after such a long time. “I need to do some Shakespeare,” he said.
The show will be staged at the Ten Fifteen Theater in Astoria. It opens September 15 and runs two weekends.
The director, Sam Dinkowitz, is recent transplant to the Oregon Coast who has acted with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland and appeared on TV shows including “Leverage” and “The Librarians.” His professional specialty is as a fight choreographer.
Macbeth tells the story of an ambitious warrior confronted by three mysterious witches who predict he will become king of Scotland. When he resorts to murder to achieve this, Macduff leads the opposition against him.
He said Merwin was a good fit. “He has a certain kind of intensity in his presence and his voice that lends itself very well to the part,” said Dinkowitz.
Because of space constraints, the play is being staged with 10 actors playing all the roles and taking part in the sword-fighting scenes. In his other roles, Merwin appears as one of the witches and a henchman who performs some of Macbeth’s crimes.
The play will be staged at the Ten Fifteen Theater at 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. Performances are 7:30 p.m. September 15-16, and 21-23; and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Tickets are $20, available online at www.thetenfifteentheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.