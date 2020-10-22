Tillamook Lions donated a bench on Oct. 17 to Huston and Roseana and their son Huston Jr. of Boss Power Bikes. Huston and Roseana where grateful to receive the bench so customers could wait outside when social distancing was difficult inside the store or anyone passing by.
Lion Club President Andrea Ostensen of TLC and Lion Club Treasurer Ron Steiger of Ron’s Barbershop where there to present the gift. The Tillamook Lions Club gathers and recycles plastic for Tillamook merchants. When they receive 500 pounds, Trex decking company sends them a free bench. This is a win, win environmental project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.