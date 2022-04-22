story time at the library

Photo curtosy Tillamook Library website

Storytime at the Tillamook Library is returning April 26, 2022

We are offering story times for kids of all ages at each of our branch libraries.

Tillamook Main

Tuesday: 10:00 am Terrific Twos (24 to 36 months) Come play with bubbles, balls, bells, and parachutes!

Wednesday: 10:00 am Preschool (3-5 years old) Join us for great books, tell-aloud stories, and music!

Friday: 10:00 am Mother Goose on the Loose (birth - 24 months) Come enjoy rhymes, puppets, songs, musical instruments and more, followed by a play period.

Saturday: 10:00 am Family Storytime (all ages)

Bay City Library: Crafternoons on Thursdays, drop by between 3 and 5pm for a fun craft

Storytime on Saturdays at 11am

Manzanita: Coming soon

Rockaway: Coming soon

Garibaldi: Coming soon

Pacific City: Coming soon

