Kiwanis officers
Chris Kell treasurer
Doug Henson President
Patsy Weber secretary
Melody Ayers president elect
Ross Tomlin immediate past President
Todd Simmons Vice President
Tillamook Kiwanis Club this year celebrates its 100th anniversary serving our community. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers and clubs dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The Tillamook Kiwanis Club vision is to be a positive influence on children in Tillamook. Local clubs like ours look out for our local communities and supports its children while Kiwanis International takes on large-scale challenges, such as fighting disease and poverty.
While the past year was a challenge with the pandemic, our club continued forward with its mission. We had a successful diaper drive to support Healthy Families. We held a very successful wreath auction to support our Community Giving efforts. We Supported the Tillamook High School Key Club’s “Out of Darkness Mental Health Walk.” This past year we held our annual KT Days event which was a success raising $18,000 which provided 10 scholarships to Tillamook County High School students. We performed other community service such as our annual highway cleanup project and keeping the Mildred Davy Rose Garden spruced up. Mildred was our club’s first female club member years ago. This past year we continued our longstanding partnership with the Tillamook High School Charity Drive through our annual cake auction that raised $7,500 for the Charity Drive. We held a successful Peanut Butter Drive for the summer “Lunch Buddy” program. We partnered with other local organizations in the annual Christmas Basket program for families in need. We held our annual yard sale to raise funds for Community Giving. We marshaled the annual June Dairy Parade. We funded TBCC $1,500 for the annual Lyle Specht Scholarship. And finally at years end, we provided $13,000 to 13 local nonprofit programs through our Community Giving program. It was quite a year!
Tillamook is a unique county that looks out for others. The Tillamook Kiwanis Club is proud to be part of that tradition for the past 100 years. In times like these organizations like the Kiwanis Club are needed more than ever.
Entering our new year we selected as new club president, Doug Henson, and look forward to continued success supporting our community through his leadership. A huge thank you to outgoing President Ross Tomlin for his leadership during the past year. We also honored long time club members Chris and Patsy Weber with the President’s Award for their many contributions this past year.
Entering our new year we plan on continuing our community support efforts, and perhaps adding a few more. Tillamook Kiwanians are generous with their time. We are creative with our ideas. And we are passionate about making a difference. And we have fun along the way.
If you would like to find out more about our club or would like to join a group that is very special and makes a difference, email us at TillamookKiwanis@gmail.com or check us out on Facebook.
