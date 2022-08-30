Kiwanis International

Tillamook Kiwanis Club funded local organizations $16,000 in celebration of its 100 year anniversary.

Recipients included $3,000 for the TJHS Garden Revitalization Project to create outdoor classroom space (hoop house/greenhouse) for students at the school’s garden site.

