Tillamook Kiwanis Club funded local organizations $16,000 in celebration of its 100 year anniversary.
Recipients included $3,000 for the TJHS Garden Revitalization Project to create outdoor classroom space (hoop house/greenhouse) for students at the school’s garden site.
Juntos Afuera received $5,000 for the purchase of science and outdoor equipment to bring more leadership and environmental stewardship activities to the Spanish speaking students of Tillamook County. This included need tablets, trekking poles, hiking backpacks, nature journals, and other supplies to support the ongoing Juntos program.
A partnership between Adventist Health, Tillamook County YMCA and Tillamook County Wellness with support from NW Regional Education Service District was awarded $5,000 for community bike and safety resources that builds on the “All Kids Bike” program. This NWESD program is starting with a fleet of 12 bicycles for their pre-K Early Childhood Special Education program that will also be available to preschools around Tillamook County. This will help buy an additional 12 bikes and helmets sized for kindergarten thru grade 3 as a community based and community available resource. Their plan is to hold at least one “Bike Rodeo.”
The North County Recreation District received $3,000 to help develop a new girls softball program which includes equipment, field maintenance, and first aid supplies.
Grant funding was used by recipients to augment other sources of support for their projects. These grants were possible because of contributions from the Loren Parks Trust to the Tillamook Kiwanis Club.
