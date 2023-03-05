1977 Tom Waud Leading a Meeting

Then Tillamook Kiwanis President Tom Waud leads a local Kiwanis meeting in 1977.

 Courtesy photo

On March 4, 2023, the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook will be celebrating one hundred years of service in Tillamook County. The Tillamook club was chartered on December 15,1922. The original copy of that charter is mounted on the podium that is used at club meetings.  

On a Saturday evening, March 9, 1923, a crowd of 200 people from Tillamook, Astoria and Portland came together and the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook with President Fred Beltz, VP C.J. Edwards,  2nd VP B.C. Lamb, and Trustee H. Rosenberg received the international charter.  Since the inception there have been 100 club presidents including Gus Elbow in1952, Lyle Specht in1954, Tom Waud in1982, and Jerry Underwood in 1999.   

